Air Canada to increase full-year capacity on higher travel demand
March 30 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Wednesday it plans to increase its capacity for full-year 2022, helped by a rebound in travel demand as COVID-related restrictions ease around the world.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
