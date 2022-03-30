Air Canada to increase full-year capacity on higher travel demand

March 30 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Wednesday it plans to increase its capacity for full-year 2022, helped by a rebound in travel demand as COVID-related restrictions ease around the world.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

