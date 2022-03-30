Commodities
Air Canada to increase full-year capacity on higher travel demand

Nathan Gomes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 30 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Wednesday it plans to increase its capacity for full-year 2022, helped by a rebound in travel demand as COVID-related restrictions ease around the world.

