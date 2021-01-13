Air Canada To Further Reduce Capacity By 25%

(RTTNews) - Air Canada Wednesday announced it s further reducing first quarter system capacity by an additional 25 percent, which will result in further reduction of about 1700 employees.

"Since the implementation by the Federal and Provincial Governments of these increased travel restrictions and other measures, in addition to the existing quarantine requirements, we have seen an immediate impact to our close-in bookings and have made the difficult but necessary decision to further adjust our schedule and rationalize our transborder, Caribbean and domestic routes to better reflect expected demand and to reduce cash burn," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

"We regret the impact these difficult decisions will have on our employees who have worked very hard during the pandemic looking after our customers, as well as on the affected communities," Guillemette added.

Air Canada said it will continue to evaluate and adjust its route network as required in response to the trajectory of the pandemic, government-imposed travel restrictions and quarantines, and to market and regulatory conditions.

