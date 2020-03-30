Air Canada to furlough employees as coronavirus slams industry

March 30 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Monday it will cut second quarter capacity by 85%-90%, place about 15,200 unionized employees off duty and furlough about 1,300 managers as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on global travel and aviation.

The airline said it is drawing down about $1 billion in credit to bolster liquidity while senior executives will forgo between 25%-50% of their salary and board members agreed to a 25% cut.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.