Air Canada to furlough employees as coronavirus slams industry

Rachit Vats Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Air Canada said on Monday it will cut second quarter capacity by 85%-90%, place about 15,200 unionized employees off duty and furlough about 1,300 managers as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on global travel and aviation.

The airline said it is drawing down about $1 billion in credit to bolster liquidity while senior executives will forgo between 25%-50% of their salary and board members agreed to a 25% cut.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

