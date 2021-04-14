Commodities
Air Canada to extend COVID-19 suspension of sun flights through the end of May

Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Air Canada will extend its suspension of sun flights to the Caribbean and Mexico due to COVID-19 through the end of May, a spokeswoman for the carrier told Reuters on Wednesday.

Canada's largest carrier, however, will continue operating some essential flights carrying cargo to Mexico City, Barbados and Kingston, along with temporary foreign workers and Canadians abroad on return trips.

Air Canada and rival WestJet previously agreed to suspend operations to 15 sun destinations until April 30 due to concerns over the virus. Onex Corp ONEX.TO-owned WestJet said on Tuesday it would extend its sun-flight suspensions until June 4.

