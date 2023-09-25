News & Insights

Air Canada to buy 18 Boeing 787 jets

September 25, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Abhinav Parmar for Reuters ->

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Boeing BA.N to buy 18 widebody 787 Dreamliner jets, as the carrier looks to capitalize on strong travel demand and deploy fuel-efficient airplanes.

The contract for Boeing's 787-10 jets includes an option to purchase 12 more aircraft.

"The 787 is highly fuel efficient and will generate operational savings as well as support our sustainability goals of reducing emissions," Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said.

Bloomberg in May first reported that the carrier was nearing a 787 Dreamliner deal with Boeing.

