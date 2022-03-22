Air Canada to add 26 Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet

Adds details, background

March 22 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Tuesday it would add 26 extra-long-range versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet to meet rising demand for air travel.

Travel demand has rebounded after a blip caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant and airlines expect it to remain strong enough to help them offset a run-up in fuel costs with higher fares.

The Canadian carrier said it would lease 15 aircraft from Air Lease Corp AL.N and five from Dublin-based AerCap Holdings AER.N.

An additional six aircrafts would be acquired from Airbus S.A.S. under an agreement that includes purchase rights to buy an additional 14 aircraft between 2027 and 2030.

The deliveries would begin in the first quarter of 2024 with the final aircraft to arrive in the first quarter of 2027, Air Canada said.

