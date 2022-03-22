Air Canada To Acquire 26 XLR Versions Of Airbus A321neo Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Air Canada said it is acquiring 26 extra-long range versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft to serve all North American and select transatlantic markets. Deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2024. Air Canada's A321XLRs will accommodate 182 passengers with 14 lie flat Air Canada Signature Class seats and 168 Economy Class seats.

Air Canada projects A321XLR will have up to 17 percent lower fuel burn per seat than the previous generation narrow-body on a typical transcontinental flight and a projected reduction of up to 23 percent versus previous generation wide-body aircraft on a transatlantic flight. This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

