Air Canada technical problem leads to temporary ground stop

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

May 25, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Allison Lampert and David Shepardson for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, May 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Thursday experienced a temporary technical issue with a system used to communicate with aircraft, resulting in a precautionary ground stop that has now been lifted, the carrier said in a statement.

Canada's largest carrier said there have been some limited delays as a result, but the system "is now returning to normal."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which published an advisory on the outage, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and David Shepardson in Washington)

