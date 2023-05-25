Air Canada technical problem leads to temporary ground stop

MONTREAL, May 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Thursday experienced a temporary technical issue with a system used to communicate with aircraft, resulting in a precautionary ground stop that has now been lifted, the carrier said in a statement.

Canada's largest carrier said there have been some limited delays as a result, but the system "is now returning to normal."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which published an advisory on the outage, was not immediately available for comment.

