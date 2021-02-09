Air Canada suspends further routes, reduces workforce by 1,500 due to COVID-19

MONTREAL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Tuesday it is suspending additional transborder and international service due to COVID-19, a change that will temporarily reduce the carrier's unionized workforce by 1,500, along with an unspecified number of managers.

As of Feb. 18, Canada's largest carrier will suspend service on 17 routes until at least April 30, it said in a statement.

Canada’s major airlines have already agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for three months due to Canadian government fears over the spread of the coronavirus during the spring break holiday.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Mark Heinrich)

