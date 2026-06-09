Air Canada Strengthens Verification Procedure Following Pilot Licence Issue

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) said it has strengthened its licence verification procedures after Transport Canada imposed a monetary penalty on a former pilot who lacked the required certification to serve as a captain.

According to the company, the former pilot held a valid Commercial Pilot Licence but lacked the Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) required for captains of large commercial aircraft, despite having been promoted to captain.

The airline added that the former pilot consistently met or exceeded training requirements and demonstrated the competency to safely operate large aircraft.

The company said it removed the pilot from active duty after discovering the issue and voluntarily reported it to Transport Canada. An audit of its pilot group found no other cases of non-compliance.

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