Air Canada Selects Boeing 787 Dreamliner To Replace Older Aircraft

September 25, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) announced on Monday that Air Canada has placed an order for Eighteen 787-10 widebody jets, with the option to purchase 12 more.

Deliveries of the new air crafts are expected to begin the fourth quarter of 2025 with the last delivery scheduled for first quarter of 2027.

Currently, Air Canada operates fleet of 38 787s, including eight 787-8 and 30 787-9 jets. The new aircrafts will be used to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft.

As per Boeing, these new aircrafts reduce fuel use and improve efficiency by up to 25 percent compared to previous generation jets.

According to Air Canada, the Dreamliner provides exceptional passenger comfort with enhanced cabin pressurization and humidity controls, and has the largest dimmable windows for any commercial aircraft.

In pre-market activity, shares of Boeing are trading at $197.20, down 0.26% on the New York Stock Exchange and shares of Air Canada closed at $14.18 down 0.46%.

