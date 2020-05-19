US Markets
Air Canada seeing improvement in demand for air travel

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ben Nelms

May 19 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO is seeing an improvement in demand for air travel and fewer cancellations, Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau said at an online conference hosted by Wolfe Research.

Rousseau said he expects domestic leisure and business travel to pick up in summer and in fall, respectively.

