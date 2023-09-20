News & Insights

Commodities
AC

Air Canada says unauthorised group briefly had access to internal system

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

September 20, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds details on unauthorised access in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Wednesday an unauthorised group briefly had limited access to an internal Air Canada system that had personal information of some employees and certain records.

"We can confirm that our flight operations systems and customer facing systems were not affected. No customer information was accessed," according to the airline.

Air Canada said its systems were fully operational and the company has since implemented enhancements to its security measures.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.