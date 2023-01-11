Commodities
Air Canada says transborder flights impacted by FAA outage

Credit: REUTERS/LOU MONGELLO

January 11, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO, the foreign carrier with the most flights into the United States, said its transborder operations would be affected by a U.S. system outage on Wednesday, but it was too early to determine the full impact.

Canada's largest carrier said on Wednesday it will put in place a "goodwill policy" for affected customers to change their travel plans, after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that forced a halt to all U.S. departing flights.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal)

