Air Canada says transborder flights impacted by FAA outage

MONTREAL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO, the foreign carrier with the most flights into the United States, said its transborder operations would be affected by a U.S. system outage on Wednesday, but it was too early to determine the full impact.

Canada's largest carrier said on Wednesday it will put in place a "goodwill policy" for affected customers to change their travel plans, after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that forced a halt to all U.S. departing flights.

