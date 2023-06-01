Air Canada says technical issue forcing flight delays

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL, June 1 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TOsaid on Thursday a technical issue has affected flights for the second time in two weeks, leading to delays.

Canada's largest carrier said a technical issue with its communicator system used to communicate with aircraft and monitor performance was "resulting in flight delays across our system, but we continue to operate flights at a reduced rate."

Technical problems have resulted in delays globally for airlines. Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N blamed a one-hour stoppage of its flights in April on a vendor-supplied computer network firewall.

Last week, Air Canada said a temporary ground stop on May 25 was undertaken due to an issue with the communicator system.

Air Canada did not describe the specific issue.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal. Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by David Gregorio)

