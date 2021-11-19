Air Canada says it will not need more funding from Canadian government

Adds details from press statement

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Friday it would not need further financial support from the Canadian government, citing the airline's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and improved financial position.

The Canadian government in April had announced a support package that provided the carrier access to interest bearing loans of C$5.38 billion ($4.25 billion).

Air Canada said about C$3.98 billion worth of loans from the facility were "were never accessed and remain unused."

The company said it completed a series of financing deals that generated cash of about C$7.1 billion in the third quarter, further prompting it to exit Canada's aid package.

($1 = 1.2647 Canadian dollars)

