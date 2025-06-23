Air Canada To Repurchase $500 Mln In Shares At $18.80 Each In Oversubscribed Buyback

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) has announced the preliminary results of its now-expired substantial issuer bid to repurchase up to $500 million worth of its Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares.

The offer, priced between $18.50 and $21.00 per share, closed with the company expecting to buy back 26,595,744 shares at $18.80 each, totaling approximately $500 million. This represents around 8.24% of Air Canada's outstanding shares as of June 20, 2025.

A total of 26,823,988 shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn. As the offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who submitted qualifying bids will have their accepted shares prorated, with an expected proration factor of about 99.14%. Odd lot tenders will not be subject to proration.

Following the repurchase, Air Canada anticipates having 296,131,236 shares outstanding. Final figures, including the confirmed proration factor and tax-related values, will be disclosed after verification by TSX Trust Company, the offer's depositary.

AC.TO currently trades at $18.91 or 3.79% higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

