Air Canada reports a wider loss as COVID-19 restrictions hit traffic

Corrects to show Q1 earnings period did not include aid package

May 7 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO on Friday reported its fifth straight quarterly loss, as rising coronavirus infections in parts of the world and travel restrictions limited traffic.

Canada's largest carrier reported a loss of C$1.30 billion for the first quarter, compared with C$1.05 billion a year earlier.

Air Canada secured a long-awaited C$5.9 billion ($4.79 billion) government aid package in April.

($1 = 1.2184 Canadian dollars)

