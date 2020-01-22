Air Canada Removes 737 MAX Until June 30 On Operational Considerations

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC_A.TO), Canada's largest domestic and international airline, has decided to remove the Boeing 737 MAX from its operating schedule until June 30, 2020. The company will advise customers affected by these changes on new itineraries and offered suitable travel options.

Air Canada said its decision is based on an announcement by Boeing that it now estimates the 737 MAX will remain grounded by regulators until mid-2020.

Air Canada grounded its fleet of 24 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in compliance with a safety notice closing Canadian airspace issued by Transport Canada on March 13, 2019.

