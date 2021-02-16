Air Canada refuses to extend deal deadline for Transat buyout

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc TRZ.TO said on Tuesday Air Canada AC.TO refused to extend the deadline for its C$188.7 million ($148.73 million) deal beyond Feb. 15, after European regulators failed to give the go-ahead for the buyout.

($1 = 1.2687 Canadian dollars)

