Air Canada refuses to extend deal deadline for Transat buyout

Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc said on Tuesday Air Canada refused to extend the deadline for its C$188.7 million ($148.73 million) deal beyond Feb. 15, after European regulators failed to give the go-ahead for the buyout.

($1 = 1.2687 Canadian dollars)

