Air Canada Reaches Tentative Agreement With IAMAW

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) announced that it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW). The agreement covers more than 11,000 employees working across Maintenance, Cabin Services, Airport Airside Operations, Cargo, Finance, and Clerical divisions.

The terms of the new agreement remain confidential until ratification by IAMAW members, which is expected to take place over the coming weeks. Final approval will also be required from Air Canada's Board of Directors.

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