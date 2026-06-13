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Air Canada Reaches Tentative Agreement With IAMAW

June 13, 2026 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) announced that it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW). The agreement covers more than 11,000 employees working across Maintenance, Cabin Services, Airport Airside Operations, Cargo, Finance, and Clerical divisions.

The terms of the new agreement remain confidential until ratification by IAMAW members, which is expected to take place over the coming weeks. Final approval will also be required from Air Canada's Board of Directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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