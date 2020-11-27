Air Canada reaches deal with pilots to operate dedicated cargo aircraft

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Friday it has reached a deal with its pilots to allow the airline to operate dedicated cargo aircraft, as the carrier converts several of its retired Boeing 767-300ER passenger jets into freighters.

Canada's biggest airline operates up to 100 international, all-cargo flights weekly and the deal with its pilots, represented by Air Canada Pilots Association, will expand its cargo business, Air Canada said.

