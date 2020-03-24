Air Canada reaches agreement to furlough up to 600 pilots: union letter

TORONTO/MONTREAL, March 24 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO has reached an agreement with its pilots association that would allow the airline to furlough up to 600 pilots, according to a letter from the union reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Air Canada, the country's largest carrier, is slashing capacity due to the collapse in travel demand from the coronavirus outbreak which has forced the many governments to impose travel restrictions.

The agreement covers six months from April through the end of September, the letter showed. Air Canada and the union were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Jeff Lewis in Toronto and Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)

