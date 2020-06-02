Air Canada raises nearly C$1.6 bln amid COVID-19 pandemic

June 2 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Tuesday it raised nearly C$1.6 billion ($1.18 billion) through an offering of shares and convertible senior notes to strengthen its cash flow amid the coronavirus crisis.

Airlines, including Air Canada, have been among the worst hit as coronavirus-led travel bans resulted in thousands of flight cancellations, forcing carriers to cut jobs and costs as sales dried up.

"This important financing will allow us to keep our strong relative position and better manage debt leverage and risk as government restrictions are lifted and the market recovers," Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau said in a statement.

Rousseau said last month Air Canada was seeing fewer cancellations and an improvement in demand for air travel as lockdowns eased.

($1 = 1.3509 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

