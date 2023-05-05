Air Canada raises full-year core profit outlook on strong demand

Updates May 4 story with shares in paragraph 2, background on the industry and jet delays in paragraphs 4 and 7

May 4 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO on Thursday raised its full-year forecast for core profit, citing a stronger-than-anticipated demand environment and lower-than-expected fuel costs.

Shares of Canada's largest carrier rose 10% on Friday.

Easing restrictions spurred international travel demand, helping carriers to mitigate cost pressures even as rising inflation is making leisure activities more expensive.

Despite a looming recession, major North American carriers remain confident of filling up seats on planes due to a constrained capacity and a shift in consumer expenditure to services from goods.

Air Canada said on Thursday it expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at about $3.5 - $4.0 billion, up from prior outlook of about $2.5 - $3.0 billion.

The carrier added it expects its 2023 capacity to increase by about 23% from a year earlier to hit 90% of pre-pandemic levels, but down from 24% forecast earlier.

Airlines are having to temper their capacity expectations for the year due to delivery delays from planemakers Boeing Co BA.N and Airbus SE AIR.PA.

