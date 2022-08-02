Air Canada raises annual cost forecast

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO on Tuesday forecast higher full-year expenses, as it ramps up capacity amid a rise in labor costs and jet fuel prices.

The Canadian carrier expects 2022 adjusted cost per available seat mile to be up about 15% to 17%, above 2019 levels, compared to its previous forecast of a 13% to 15% rise.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

