Commodities
AC

Air Canada raises annual cost forecast

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Air Canada on Tuesday forecast higher full-year expenses, as it ramps up capacity amid a rise in labor costs and jet fuel prices.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO on Tuesday forecast higher full-year expenses, as it ramps up capacity amid a rise in labor costs and jet fuel prices.

The Canadian carrier expects 2022 adjusted cost per available seat mile to be up about 15% to 17%, above 2019 levels, compared to its previous forecast of a 13% to 15% rise.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AC

Other Topics

Culture US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular