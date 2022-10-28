Commodities
Air Canada quarterly revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Air Canada said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices.

Canada's largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared with C$2.10 billion during the same period a year earlier.

