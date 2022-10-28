Air Canada quarterly revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices.

Canada's largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared with C$2.10 billion during the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

