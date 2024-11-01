Air Canada Q3 Earnings, Revenue Dip

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) Friday reported net income of C$2.035 billion or C$5.38 per share for the third quarter, lower than C$1.250 or C$3.08 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by lower passenger revenues.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings decreased to C$969 million or C$2.57 per share from C$1.281 billion or C$3.41 per share in the prior year.

Operating income was C$1.040 billion, down from C$1.415 billion last year.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization fell to C$1.489 billion from C$1.830 billion, while adjusted EBITDA was C$1.523 billion, down from C$1.830 billion a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined 4 percent to C$6.106 billion from C$6.344 billion in the previous year.

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs), commonly known as traffic, was 25.101 billion, decreased 0.4 percent from 25.202 billion. last year.

Passenger load factor declined to 86.9 percent from 89.8 percent a year ago.

Looking ahead, Air Canada has raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to about C$3.5 billion from C$3.1 billion - C$3.4 billion.

