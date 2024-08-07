Air Canada Q2 Earnings Beat Street; Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) Wednesday reported net income of $410 million or $1.04 per share for the second quarter, significantly lower than $838 million or $2.34 per share in the same quarter a year ago. While revenue for the quarter increased, load factor was lower than last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $369 million or $0.98 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating income declined to $466 million from $802 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization declined to $914 million from $1.22 billion a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased 2 percent to $5.519 billion from $5.427 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $5.53 billion.

Load factor was 85.7 percent, down from 87.9 percent last year.

Revenue passenger miles or RPMs was 22.449 billion, up from 21.617 billion a year ago.

Operating expense per available seat miles (CASM) increased to 19.3 cents from 18.8 cents last year. Adjusted CASM was 13.53 cents, up from 13.30 cents in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects adjusted CASM to increase 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent. Adjusted EBITDA for the year is expected between $3.1 billion and $3.4 billion.

