Air Canada profit rises nearly 6% on lower fuel costs, higher airfare

Air Canada on Tuesday reported a 5.7% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower fuel costs and higher airfare in the wake of Boeing's 737 MAX groundings that has constrained capacity.

Canada's largest carrier' adjusted net income rose to C$613 million, or C$2.27 per share, in the third quarter, from C$580 million, or C$ 2.10 per share, a year earlier.

