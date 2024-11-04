Air Canada price target raised to C$29 from C$25 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Matthew Lee raised the firm’s price target on Air Canada (ACDVF) to C$29 from C$25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ACDVF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.