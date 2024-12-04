Air Canada price target raised to C$28 from C$27 at CIBC

CIBC raised the firm’s price target on Air Canada (ACDVF) to C$28 from C$27 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ACDVF:
- Air Canada to adjust Basic, Comfort fares beginning January 3
- Apple’s Find My now sharable with third parties
- Air Canada price target raised to C$22 from C$17 at RBC Capital
- Air Canada price target raised to C$29 from C$25 at Canaccord
- Air Canada price target raised to C$29 from C$28 at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.