Air Canada price target raised to C$26.50 from C$24 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Air Canada (ACDVF) to C$26.50 from C$24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACDVF:
- Air Canada upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
- Air Canada Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Air Canada Reports Strong Q3 Amid Revenue Decline
- Air Canada (ACDVF) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Air Canada initiated with a Hold at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.