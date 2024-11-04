Air Canada price target raised to C$22 from C$17 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin raised the firm’s price target on Air Canada (ACDVF) to C$22 from C$17 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
