News & Insights

Commodities
AC

Air Canada posts smaller-than-expected loss on solid travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/Ben Nelms

May 12, 2023 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds comparison to estimates in paragraphs 7 and 8, CEO comment in paragraph 4 and capacity forecast in paragraph 5

May 12 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, as Canada's largest airline benefited from resilient travel demand.

Major airlines are enjoying the strongest travel demand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite rising airfares and squeezed budgets amid high inflation.

Canada, which lifted all COVID-related restrictions last year, has seen a strong rebound in international leisure and corporate travel.

"Our first quarter financial results exceeded both internal and external expectations and we expect demand to persist, supported by strong advance bookings for the remainder of the year," Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said in a statement.

The Montreal-based airline said it plans to increase its capacity for the current quarter by 22% from a year earlier.

North American carriers remain bullish on filling airplane seats due to limited capacity and a shift in consumer spending from goods to services.

Air Canada reported an adjusted loss of C$0.53 per share for its first quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of C$0.74 loss per share.

Operating revenue more than doubled from a year earlier to C$4.89 billion ($3.66 billion), beating Wall Street expectations of C$4.35 billion.

Earlier this month, the airline had raised its forecast for full-year core profit, citing lower-than-anticipated fuel costs and stronger-than-expected demand.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.