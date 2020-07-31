Air Canada posts quarterly loss as COVID-19 hammers demand
July 31 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO reported a loss for the second quarter on Friday, hit by a plunge in passenger numbers as coronavirus-driven travel restrictions slammed demand.
Canada's largest carrier said net loss was C$1.75 billion ($1.30 billion), or C$6.44 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$343 million, or C$1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue plunged 89% to C$527 million.
($1 = 1.3418 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))
