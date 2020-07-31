Air Canada posts quarterly loss as COVID-19 hammers demand

July 31 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO reported a loss for the second quarter on Friday, hit by a plunge in passenger numbers as coronavirus-driven travel restrictions slammed demand.

Canada's largest carrier said net loss was C$1.75 billion ($1.30 billion), or C$6.44 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$343 million, or C$1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue plunged 89% to C$527 million.

($1 = 1.3418 Canadian dollars)

