Air Canada pilots union and larger union back merger ahead of vote

March 14 (Reuters) - The major pilots union in North America and the union representing Air Canada AC.TO pilots said on Tuesday they had agreed in principle to a merger, which will now be voted on by pilots, an executive board and council.

"This milestone brings both associations one step closer to achieving the pilots’ joint goal of advancing the piloting profession and aviation safety in Canada and the United States," the Air Canada Pilots Association and the Air Line Pilots Association said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles and Eric Beech in Washington)

