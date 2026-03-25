Air Canada Pilots Killed In CRJ900 Crash At LaGuardia; 6 Remain Hospitalised

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO, ACDVF) said Tuesday in Update 1 that the captain and first officer died following an accident involving an Air Canada Express Mitsubishi CRJ900 during landing at LaGuardia Airport on March 22.

Flight AC8646, operated by Jazz Aviation LP, originated from Montréal and was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members.

A total of 39 individuals were transported to nearby hospitals with varying injuries, while 35 did not require immediate medical attention and were able to continue to their final destinations. Six people remain hospitalized.

Air Canada said it is working with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the cause of the incident.

The company added that further details will be provided as they become available.

On Tuesday, Air Canada closed trading 0.95% higher at CAD 18.05 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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