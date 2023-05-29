News & Insights

Commodities
AC

Air Canada pilots end 10-year contract framework, eye bargaining

Credit: REUTERS/Ben Nelms

May 29, 2023 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, May 29 (Reuters) - Air Canada's AC.TO pilots have agreed to end a decade-long contract framework, opening the door to "full bargaining this summer," the union representing the carrier's aviators said on Monday in a note to members seen by Reuters.

Air Canada's pilots have previously said they are pressing for "historic" gains by narrowing the pay gap with aviators at major U.S. carriers.

Air Canada was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.