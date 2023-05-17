Air Canada nears 787 Dreamliners deal with Boeing - Bloomberg News

Adds details from the report, background

May 17 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO is closing in on the purchase of as many as 20 787 Dreamliners from Boeing Co BA.N to renew and expand its long-haul fleet, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Boeing were up 3.6% at $208.13 in afternoon trade.

Airlines are looking to shore up their wide-body fleet amid a rebound in demand for long-haul flying ahead of a busy summer travel season.

The Canadian carrier has neared an agreement to order between 15 and 20 of the twin-aisle aircraft, according to the report.

An Air Canada spokesman told Bloomberg News that the airline has not made any decisions yet.

Air Canada and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

