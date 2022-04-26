Commodities
Air Canada narrows quarterly loss as more passengers fly

Allison Lampert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Air Canada on Tuesday reported a smaller quarterly loss, as more passengers flew due to an easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Canada's largest carrier reported an operating loss of C$974 million ($764.46 million) for the first quarter or C$2.72 per diluted share compared with a net loss of C$1.304 billion or C$3.90 per diluted share during the same period in 2021.

Canada's largest carrier said in March it plans to increase capacity in 2022 and wants to lure more U.S. passengers traveling abroad.

($1 = 1.2741 Canadian dollars)

