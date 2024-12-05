Air Canada To Introduce New, Non-Stop Service Between Vancouver, Manila

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO), Thursday announced the decision to launch non-stop flights between its Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport and Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines.

This is the third South-East Asia destination launched in the last two years by Air Canada.

The new service will begin on April 2, 2025, using the airline's flagship Dreamliner aircraft.

Currently, Air Canada's stock is trading at C$25.87, up 2.70 percent on the Toronto.

