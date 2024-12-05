News & Insights

Markets

Air Canada To Introduce New, Non-Stop Service Between Vancouver, Manila

December 05, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO), Thursday announced the decision to launch non-stop flights between its Pacific hub at Vancouver International Airport and Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines.

This is the third South-East Asia destination launched in the last two years by Air Canada.

The new service will begin on April 2, 2025, using the airline's flagship Dreamliner aircraft.

Currently, Air Canada's stock is trading at C$25.87, up 2.70 percent on the Toronto.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.