Air Canada ground stop lifted after technical issue

MONTREAL, May 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Thursday that a precautionary ground stop on its flights has been lifted after the country's largest carrier faced a technical issue.

Air Canada said in a statement it experienced a temporary issue with its communicator system, which is used to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance.

The problem led to some delays, although the "system is now returning to normal," the carrier said in a statement.

According to an advisory published on Thursday by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the ground stop lasted for roughly an hour.

Airlines globally have been wrestling with technical problems that have lead to delays, with Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N blaming a one-hour stoppage of its flights in April on a vendor-supplied computer network firewall.

On Thursday, British Airways also said it had to cancel a due to a technical problem.

