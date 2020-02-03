Air Canada flight makes safe emergency landing in Madrid

LISBON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - An Air Canada Boeing 767 with 128 passengers on board made a safe emergency landing at Madrid's Barajas airport on Monday after reporting an engine issue and a burst tire, an air traffic control source told Reuters. Reuters footage showed the plane landing and fire engines rushing to the runway, but no signs of sparks or fire. (Reporting by Belen Carreno and Andrei Khalip Editing by Chris Reese) ((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209; Reuters Messaging: andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SPAIN AIRPORT/EMERGENCY LANDING SAFE (URGENT, PIX, TV)

