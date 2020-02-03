Companies

Air Canada flight makes safe emergency landing in Madrid

An Air Canada Boeing 767 with 128 passengers on board made a safe emergency landing at Madrid's Barajas airport on Monday after reporting an engine issue and a burst tire, an air traffic control source told Reuters.

LISBON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - An Air Canada Boeing 767 with 128 passengers on board made a safe emergency landing at Madrid's Barajas airport on Monday after reporting an engine issue and a burst tire, an air traffic control source told Reuters. Reuters footage showed the plane landing and fire engines rushing to the runway, but no signs of sparks or fire.

