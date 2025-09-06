Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Offer, But No Disruption To Services

(RTTNews) - Flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge have overwhelmingly voted—by 99.1%—against ratifying the company's wage offer, with a voter turnout of 99.4%. According to a statement from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) on Saturday, the wage issue will now proceed to mediation, and if necessary, arbitration.

In a Separate press release, Air Canada confirmed that both the airline and the union had agreed no labour disruption could be initiated, meaning there will be no strike or lockout, and flights will continue to operate as scheduled.

CUPE alleged that even with the proposed wage increase, flight attendants would still earn less than the federal minimum wage of C$17.75 per hour, or C$2,840 per month based on a 40-hour workweek. By comparison, a full-time Rouge flight attendant would earn approximately C$2,219 per month, while a mainline Air Canada flight attendant would earn around C$2,522. CUPE emphasized that full-time employees at a national carrier should not be earning below minimum wage or qualifying for income support programs.

Air Canada offered a year-one increase of 12% for Rouge flight attendants and mainline flight attendants with five years service or less, and an increase of 8% for mainline flight attendants with six years or more. The company offered annual increases of 3%, 2.5% and 2.75% in the remaining years of the proposed four-year contract.

