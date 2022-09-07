Air Canada expects flight, baggage delays to subside this year

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Wednesday it was expecting flight and baggage delays to subside through the rest of this year and next as staffing levels improve.

The carrier also expects to see an uptick in business travel after the Labor Day holiday, Chief Financial Officer Amos Kazzaz said at an investor conference organized by brokerage Cowen.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

