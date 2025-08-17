Markets

Air Canada Delays Flight Resumption Amid Union Defiance Of Return-to-Work Order

August 17, 2025 — 09:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) announced Sunday that it has suspended its plan to resume limited operations by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, following a directive from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) instructing its flight attendant members to defy a Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) order to return to work. The airline now plans to resume flights starting Monday evening.

All operations of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge were suspended August 16, 2025, due to a strike by CUPE. In accordance with the Government of Canada's direction, the CIRB ordered a resumption of Air Canada's activities and directed its flight attendants to return to work. This order ended both CUPE's strike and the lockout Air Canada had imposed in response. Approximately 240 flights scheduled to operate beginning this afternoon have now been cancelled. Typically, the carriers operate 700 flights a day.

The airline said that customers whose flights have been cancelled will be notified directly. They are strongly advised to avoid going to the airport unless they have confirmed bookings with other airlines.

Air Canada is offering flexible options to affected passengers, including a full refund, travel credit for future use, and rebooking on alternate carriers. The rebooking capacity is limited due to the high demand during the peak summer travel season.

Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz or PAL continue to operate as normal.

