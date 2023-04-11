Commodities
Air Canada CFO Kazzaz to retire, ex-Bombardier exec Di Bert to take over

April 11, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

April 11 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Amos Kazzaz would retire at the end of June and be replaced by former Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO executive John Di Bert.

Kazzaz, who has been with the Canadian carrier for 13 years, helped steer the company through the early days of the pandemic, when the aviation industry was brought to a near standstill.

Di Bert, who has served as CFO for both Bombardier and Pratt & Whitney Canada, will assume the role at Air Canada on July 1. He is currently CFO of Clarios International Inc.

The change comes at a time when Air Canada, like other North American carriers, faces cost pressures due to a labor shortage amid a rebound in travel.

Toronto-listed shares of Air Canada were up about 2% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

