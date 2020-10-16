Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu to retire early next year

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Friday President and Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu will retire on Feb. 15, 2021 after having served the company for almost 12 years.

Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau will succeed Rovinescu upon his retirement, the company said. (https://refini.tv/3k8aE5F)

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.