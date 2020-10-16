Commodities
Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu to retire early next year

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Air Canada said on Friday President and Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu will retire on Feb. 15, 2021 after having served the company for almost 12 years.

Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau will succeed Rovinescu upon his retirement, the company said. (https://refini.tv/3k8aE5F)

