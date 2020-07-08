Air Canada assesses Spartan Bioscience's COVID-19 testing technology

July 8 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Wednesday it was working with Spartan Bioscience Inc to assess the deployment of Ottawa-based biotechnology company's portable COVID-19 testing technology in the aviation sector.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

