Air Canada assesses Spartan Bioscience's COVID-19 testing technology

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 8 (Reuters) - Air Canada AC.TO said on Wednesday it was working with Spartan Bioscience Inc to assess the deployment of Ottawa-based biotechnology company's portable COVID-19 testing technology in the aviation sector.

